Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vivek Doshi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Pearls
Related tags
gandhinagar
gujarat
india
Nature Backgrounds
Rose Images
water drop
droplet
rose flower
outdoor
Nature Images
HD Purple Wallpapers
plant
Light Backgrounds
blossom
Flower Images
Brown Backgrounds
petal
crystal
Free images
Related collections
Baby it's cold outside
155 photos
· Curated by Jessica Majlund
cold
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Farmland and Fields
493 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
farmland
field
farm
Travel
38 photos
· Curated by Carolyne Stanley
Travel Images
building
Car Images & Pictures