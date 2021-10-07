Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yasamine June
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Pentax, K1000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
fabric
sample
swatch
tailor
made
custom
bespoke
suit
Wedding Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
swatches
HD Aesthetic Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
film
suiting
jacket
tailoring
sew
luxury
fashion
Free pictures
Related collections
BACKGROUNDS FOR RANDOM REASONS
40 photos
· Curated by CLOAK AGENCY
HQ Background Images
desk
electronic
Color
20 photos
· Curated by Elizabeth Crafton
HD Color Wallpapers
pantone
text
PPTS
216 photos
· Curated by Marta Jiménez García
ppt
Eye Images
HD Grey Wallpapers