Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Brian Wangenheim
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Trona, CA, USA
Published on
April 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
trona
ca
usa
HD White Wallpapers
desert highway
Landscape Images & Pictures
Travel Images
bw
HD Epic Wallpapers
deserted
abandoned
rural
driving
road
path
mining
mining building
industrial
industry
Desert Images
Free images
Related collections
Background
19,741 photos
· Curated by Becca Merriman
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
café y té
84 photos
· Curated by Lety Solano
cafe
Coffee Images
Food Images & Pictures
calm wallpapers
423 photos
· Curated by Christi Osterday
calm
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images