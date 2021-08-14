Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexandra Marta
@marta_alexandra
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tavira, Portugalia
Published
on
August 14, 2021
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M10
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Pink salt at the salinas in Tavira, Portugal
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
tavira
portugalia
salt
pink aesthetic
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
pink salt
Texture Backgrounds
Texture Backgrounds
Pink Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
land
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
aerial view
Free pictures
Related collections
Summer 21/22
225 photos
· Curated by Mirthe Willems
Summer Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
beige
pink & rose
195 photos
· Curated by Joyce Rosa
Rose Images
HD Pink Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
SDWG
2,337 photos
· Curated by Zakkary Smith
sdwg
Texture Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers