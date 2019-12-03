Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
praveen penumala
@praveen9779
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India
Published
on
December 3, 2019
OnePlus, ONEPLUS A6010
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
visakhapatnam
andhra pradesh
india
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
panoramic
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Teal Wallpapers
peak
countryside
slope
photo
photography
plant
vegetation
Free pictures
Related collections
Foggy Days
107 photos · Curated by Lucas Gallone
foggy
Cloud Pictures & Images
fog
Beautiful Blur
4,524 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Blur Backgrounds
outdoor
Collection #24: Crew
7 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
fog