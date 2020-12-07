Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
pure julia
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
white branches
scandinavian christmas
white christmas
decoration minimalism new year
new year 2021
christmas 2021
toys on branches
minimalism
christmas minimalism
minimalism decor
white vase
white toys
snowflakes decor
christmas decor
Christmas Images
sphere
ornament
home decor
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Christmas
25 photos
· Curated by Aimee Fraser
Christmas Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter and Christmas
1,076 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
WJA Holiday
17 photos
· Curated by Laura Stuart
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
HD Grey Wallpapers