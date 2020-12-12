Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
NIKON D7000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Old windmill in farm field
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
machine
motor
engine
outdoors
Nature Images
turbine
field
countryside
wind turbine
grassland
rural
Free pictures
Related collections
Colours
657 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Foggy Days
109 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
foggy
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
In Motion
689 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Sports Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor