Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lazaro Mbaila
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
SM-A515F
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mozambique
roots
bush
vegetation
plant
Nature Images
wilderness
outdoors
land
savanna
grassland
field
Tree Images & Pictures
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
rock
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #127: Slack
10 photos
· Curated by Slack
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Urban Landscapes
20 photos
· Curated by Sarah Dorweiler
urban
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Mountain Majesty
1,182 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Mountain Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images