Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tersius van Rhyn
@tersiusvanrhyn
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Köniz, Switzerland
Published
on
June 15, 2021
Canon, EOS 90D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
köniz
switzerland
HD Green Wallpapers
HD Forest Wallpapers
close up
Nature Images
HQ Background Images
plants
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
abies
fir
conifer
pine
Free pictures
Related collections
Flatlay Items
418 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
flatlay
desk
work
Pools
26 photos · Curated by Yuri Druchinin
pool
swimming pool
HD Blue Wallpapers
Collection #108: Ann Friedman
10 photos · Curated by Ann Friedman
HD Windows Wallpapers
building
HD Pattern Wallpapers