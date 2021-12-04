Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Siegfried Poepperl
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
duck
waterfowl
pond
animal world
Nature Images
ducklings
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
plumage
sheaves
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
goose
Free stock photos
Related collections
hands
265 photos · Curated by Anna
hand
People Images & Pictures
ring
Focus, Focus, FOCUS
84 photos · Curated by RhondaK Native Florida Folk Artist
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
united state
Facets of Light
160 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
Light Backgrounds
plant
Flower Images