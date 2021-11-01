Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cristi Botar
@cristibotar20
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Roșia Montană, Romania
Published
on
November 1, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Tăul Mare Lake
Related tags
roșia montană
romania
Nature Images
reservoir
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
field
countryside
Free stock photos
Related collections
DISCOVER NEW GROUNDS
51 photos
· Curated by Sven L'bauer
outdoor
road
HD Grey Wallpapers
Hammer It Home (Houses)
82 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
home
House Images
outdoor
SNEAKERS 👟
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
sneaker
shoe
footwear