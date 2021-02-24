Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nathanael Schmer
@nathanael_schmer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Fichtelsee, Fichtelberg, Deutschland
Published
on
February 24, 2021
Apple, iPhone 7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
fichtelsee
fichtelberg
deutschland
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
schnee
eis
cloudy day
fichtelgebirge
stones in water
house on the lake
Cloud Pictures & Images
cloudy
see
lake
cloudy sky
cloudy weather
plant
Backgrounds
Related collections
Autumn
196 photos · Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
flora
Flowers and Plants
348 photos · Curated by Katie Sweetman
plant
Flower Images
petal
Vaccine
54 photos · Curated by muchamad wahid
vaccine
coronavirus
virus