Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ryan Schram
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
The Huntington Botanical Gardens, San Marino, United States
Published
on
August 29, 2019
FUJIFILM, X-T2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Cactus spines.
Related tags
the huntington botanical gardens
san marino
united states
cactus
barbs
macro
prickles
spines
prickly
spikes
thorns
cacti
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Free pictures
Related collections
Desert
23 photos
· Curated by Amanda Davies
Desert Images
HD Cactus Wallpapers
plant
Botani
85 photos
· Curated by Anna @ Hybrid
botani
plant
Flower Images
NMC Website Photos
32 photos
· Curated by Keri Szejda
plant
HD Cactus Wallpapers
cacti