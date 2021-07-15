Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Towfiqu barbhuiya
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 15, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-GX85
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
doctor holding medical pill on palm of hand
Related tags
pill
People Images & Pictures
hand
prescription
clinic
medical
medicine
container
corona
virus
doctor
professional
stethoscope
recommend
holding
copy space
HD Blue Wallpapers
palm
HD White Wallpapers
medication
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Desktop Wallpaper
51 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Patterns and Textures
437 photos
· Curated by Chloe Urban
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
INDOORS
129 photos
· Curated by Ace
indoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers