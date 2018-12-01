Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Melanie Kreutz
@melanie_kreutz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Spiez, Switzerland
Published
on
December 2, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
spiez
switzerland
Sunset Images & Pictures
Sun Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
Cool Images & Photos
hill
sunshine
Tree Images & Pictures
ray
hills
Light Backgrounds
flare
sunlight
Nature Images
outdoors
sunrise
HD Sky Wallpapers
dusk
dawn
Free images
Related collections
Sun/Sunshine/Sunstar
49 photos
· Curated by Sarah Grover
sunshine
Sun Images & Pictures
Cloud Pictures & Images
Inspiring
2 photos
· Curated by Anthony Ingham
inspiring
hill
Sunset Images & Pictures
Light in Darkness
36 photos
· Curated by Dawn Moreno
darkness
Light Backgrounds
outdoor