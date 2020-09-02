Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
james thompson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 2, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
pedestrian
clothing
apparel
restaurant
crowd
People Images & Pictures
chair
furniture
text
cafeteria
sitting
Backgrounds
Related collections
People Smiling, Laughing, Happy
215 photos
· Curated by Bob Applegate
laughing
Happy Images & Pictures
smiling
Watch the Sky
212 photos
· Curated by Jessica Wright
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
café y té
84 photos
· Curated by Lety Solano
cafe
Coffee Images
Food Images & Pictures