Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kate Trifo
@katetrifo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
April 13, 2020
Apple, iPhone X
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
graffiti on the wall - "love was here" in Russian
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
text
Paper Backgrounds
Related collections
Water
147 photos · Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Collection #29: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
boat
sea
Animal Magnetism
263 photos · Curated by Marsha Wilde
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers