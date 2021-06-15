Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Xinqi Yao
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
construction
worker
apparel
clothing
helmet
hardhat
Free pictures
Related collections
Dreamscape
139 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
dreamscape
Cloud Pictures & Images
fog
Unsplash Local
90 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
building
united kingdom
london
Creatures
128 photos · Curated by Lucas Myers
creature
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers