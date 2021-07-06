Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Zuhair ahmad
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A Clone of Taj Mahal in Lucknow
Related tags
lucknow
uttar pradesh
india
travelling
imambara
imam
traveler
lucknow park
cultural
tomb
HD Windows Wallpapers
nawabganj
Green Backgrounds
imam hossein
old building
islamic art
islamic architecture
taj mahal
tajmahal
taj mahal india
Free stock photos
Related collections
Feet
44 photos
· Curated by Alison Costa
feet
shoe
leg
Humanity
149 photos
· Curated by Ferananda Ibarra
humanity
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Deep thinking
842 photos
· Curated by Aaron Booth
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Grey Wallpapers