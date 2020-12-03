Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Clay Lindner
@crlindner
Download free
Share
Info
Murphy, NC, USA
Published on
December 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Collection #179: Derek Sivers
8 photos
· Curated by Derek Sivers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Red
122 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora
Retro Pop
265 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
pop
HD Color Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Related tags
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
tree trunk
murphy
nc
usa
weather
HD Creepy Wallpapers
Scary Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
foggy
HD Forest Wallpapers
fog
HD Grey Wallpapers
PNG images