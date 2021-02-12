Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stone Hood
@stonehood
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
worship
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Art Wallpapers
statue
sculpture
architecture
building
Buddha Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
face
monument
column
pillar
photo
photography
Free images
Related collections
Office Life
43 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
office
workspace
work
Repetition
23 photos
· Curated by Meta Zahren
repetition
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Textures
1,658 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers