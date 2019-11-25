Go to Chris Blonk's profile
@chriskristiansen
Download free
woman standing near green leaf plant
woman standing near green leaf plant
Oslo, NorwayPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Taken in Vigelandsparken in Oslo, Norway

Related collections

Faces of Norway
51 photos · Curated by Nathan Van de Graaf
face
norway
human
Hedged In
152 photos · Curated by Deborah Joyce
Women Images & Pictures
human
female
bergen og norge
612 photos · Curated by Marianne W
bergen
norge
norway
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking