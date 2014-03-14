Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Taylor Leopold
@taylorleopold
Download free
Published on
March 14, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Reading With A View
Share
Info
Related collections
wallpaper
1,949 photos
· Curated by spear spear
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Nature
148 photos
· Curated by Shannon Ramiro
Nature Images
pebble
rock
Dark Tones
60 photos
· Curated by Empathysites
HD Dark Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Related tags
bench
HD Grey Wallpapers
reading
fog
Book Images & Photos
mist
read
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Wood Wallpapers
pine
pine tree
pine trees
railing
outdoors
Cloud Pictures & Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
friends
study
studying
People Images & Pictures
PNG images