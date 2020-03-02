Go to Stephen Leonardi's profile
Available for hire
Download free
person in red shirt walking on sand during daytime
person in red shirt walking on sand during daytime
Death Valley, CA, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Nature
195 photos · Curated by Monika Perl
Nature Images
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Desert
90 photos · Curated by Vitaliy Petrov
Desert Images
dune
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking