Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bhaktapur, Непал
Published
on
June 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bhaktapur, old city near Kathmandy in Nepal
Related tags
bhaktapur
непал
outdoors
Nature Images
building
countryside
rural
shelter
architecture
housing
monastery
path
HD Scenery Wallpapers
walkway
land
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #109: Heather Payne
10 photos
· Curated by Heather Payne
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
don't go chasing waterfalls
94 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
outdoor
rock
Tropical & Summer
7 photos
· Curated by Archie Samengo-Turner
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Tropical Wallpapers
palm