white full moon in dark room
white full moon in dark room
Ochoco National Forest, Oregon, USA

One of the greatest natural phenomena that I believe every human should at least once experience is a total eclipse of the sun. I was regretful that I travelled all the way from Tokyo to East Orgeon to witness the Great American Eclipse back in 2017. It is difficult to describe the feeling, but to summarize in an elegant way, imagine the sunlight and temperature around you dropping significantly quickly, and then suddenly the sky above you completely turns to night revealing stars while the distant horizon appearing as though the sun it setting or rising. And then this black hole above you!

