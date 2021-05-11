Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Arun Geetha Viswanathan
@arungeethaviswanathan
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kunissery, Kerala, India
Published
on
May 11, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kunissery
kerala
india
roots
Nature Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
tree trunk
root
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Earth & Planets
142 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
planet
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Undisturbed Pattern Wallpapers
53 photos
· Curated by Anna Kurth
HD Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
Blurred/in motion
100 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Morando
blurred
motion
Blur Backgrounds