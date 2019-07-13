Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joshua williams
@joshistheshit91
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
205 Dayton St, Hamilton, OH 45011, USA, United States
Published
on
July 13, 2019
iPhone XS Max
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
205 dayton st
hamilton
oh 45011
usa
united states
HD Blue Wallpapers
tower
building
architecture
steeple
spire
clock tower
human
People Images & Pictures
church
cathedral
Free pictures
Related collections
DISCOVER NEW GROUNDS
51 photos
· Curated by Sven L'bauer
outdoor
road
HD Grey Wallpapers
Perspective
235 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
perspective
building
architecture
Vitamin Sea (Ocean)
176 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
sea
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers