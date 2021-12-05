Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ravi Sharma
@ravinepz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yamuna Ghat, Kashmere Gate, Delhi, India
Published
on
December 5, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
yamuna ghat
india
kashmere gate
delhi
india river
delhi yamuna birds
new delhi
yamuna river delhi
delhi river
migrants birds
siberian birds
delhi birds
morning delhi
delhi photography
morning india
fujifilm
fujifilm xf35mm
yamuna river
Animals Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Typography
208 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
typography
sign
word
Rocks
63 photos · Curated by laze.life
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
Saccharine
24 photos · Curated by Me
saccharine
sweet
Food Images & Pictures