Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mike Hindle
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
X-T2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Detail shot at the Kelham Island Museum, Sheffield, UK.
Related tags
chain
day out
chains
chained
industries
industrial revolution
industrial interior
industrial style
museum
monochrome wallpaper
black and white photography
monochrome
close up
Free images
Related collections
Nature Retreat
109 photos
· Curated by Peter Fong
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Blurred/in motion
101 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Morando
blurred
motion
Blur Backgrounds
Roads, Paths and tunnels
103 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
path
road
HD Wallpapers