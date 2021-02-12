Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ryunosuke Kikuno
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
February 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
blossom
plant
acanthaceae
Flower Images
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Black Wallpapers
Nature Images
leaves
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #79: Sara Chipps
9 photos
· Curated by Sara Chipps
Light Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
rock
Gradient Scapes
17 photos
· Curated by Stephen Olmstead
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
Monumental
21 photos
· Curated by Mike Petrucci
monumental
HD Wallpapers
outdoor