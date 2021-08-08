Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bali, Indonesia
Related tags
bali
traditional
temple
culture
carving
statue
Best Stone Pictures & Images
indonesia
sunny
housing
building
outdoors
garden
arbour
plant
House Images
villa
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
EYE SEE YOU
1,279 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
see
Eye Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Things On Desks.
167 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
desk
Flower Images
table
thanksgiving
35 photos
· Curated by Megan Ryan
Thanksgiving Images
plant
Fall Images & Pictures