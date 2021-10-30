Go to Samuel Svec's profile
@samwhite
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Gäbris, Gais, Schweiz
Published agoCanon, EOS R
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Swiss Alps in a lovely autumn mood.

Related collections

Cities
221 photos · Curated by José Luis Antúnez
HD City Wallpapers
building
architecture
B&W
140 photos · Curated by Wilfried Santer
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking