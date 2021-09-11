Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Erik Mclean
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bunker
building
People Images & Pictures
human
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoors
architecture
Nature Images
shelter
countryside
rural
land
silhouette
tower
Backgrounds
Related collections
The Colour Purple
62 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
colour
HD Purple Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Yellow + Grey
290 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Shapes, Patterns & Textures
78 photos · Curated by Kirill
shape
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers