Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
おにぎり
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 20, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
vase
pottery
potted plant
jar
planter
herbs
herbal
Leaf Backgrounds
mint
sprout
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Green
223 photos
· Curated by Mokka Malna
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
Blogs
111 photos
· Curated by Chris Wells
blog
pandemic
covid
Plants
490 photos
· Curated by Nilda Kipi
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
potted plant