Go to Barun Ghosh's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq's Tomb, opposite Tughlakabad, Airforce Residential Quarters, Tughlakabad, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

ghiyasuddin tughlaq's tomb
opposite tughlakabad
airforce residential quarters
tughlakabad
new delhi
delhi
india
dome
building
architecture
gate
castle
Brown Backgrounds
monastery
housing
fort
tomb
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking