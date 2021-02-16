Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sam Battaglieri
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Welch Ave. Station, Welch Avenue, Ames, IA, USA
Published
on
February 16, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A bartender making mixed drinks.
Related tags
welch ave. station
welch avenue
ames
ia
usa
iowa state
isu
iowa state university
bartender
jack and coke
jack daniels
bar
welch
whiskey
the station
welch ave
soda
drink
beverage
glass
Public domain images
Related collections
Love & Family
97 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Family Images & Photos
Love Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
iPhone wallpapers
19 photos
· Curated by Jon Flobrant
HD iPhone Wallpapers
plant
HD Wallpapers
Blossoms Bloom
231 photos
· Curated by Ioana M
bloom
blossom
Flower Images