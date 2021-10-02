Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
asif mohomed
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
18d
ago
NIKON D7200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Srilanka ancient in temple ,elephant statue
Related tags
architecture
building
HD Wood Wallpapers
pillar
column
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
pottery
ivory
archaeology
plywood
shelf
Backgrounds
Related collections
Travel
293 photos
· Curated by Jessica Wright
Travel Images
building
architecture
Textures
343 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Christmas
226 photos
· Curated by stephanie jones
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers