Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sergei Shershen
@mackgreeb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Пулковская обсерватория, Пулковское шоссе, Санкт-Петербург, Россия
Published
on
July 12, 2021
Canon EOS M50
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Pulkovo Observatory
Related tags
пулковская обсерватория
пулковское шоссе
санкт-петербург
россия
building
saint petersburg
abandoned building
russia
outdoor
observatory
soviet architecture
ruined
vegetation
plant
bush
greenhouse
gate
Backgrounds
Related collections
Spaced Out
60 photos
· Curated by Zandria Ross
Star Images
Space Images & Pictures
night
INTERIORS
380 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
interior
plant
indoor
Collection #115: Andrew Wilkinson
6 photos
· Curated by Andrew Wilkinson
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers