Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Neil and Zulma Scott
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Masai Mara National Reserve, Kenya
Published
on
June 20, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A lioness in the Masai Mara, pausing to scan the way ahead.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
masai mara national reserve
kenya
Lion Images
big five
Tourism Pictures
safari
big cats
lioness
wild animal
masai mara
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
field
outdoors
grassland
Nature Images
savanna
Free stock photos
Related collections
animals
1,431 photos · Curated by Iwonna Salak
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Especies
42 photos · Curated by Andres estrada
especy
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
lion
314 photos · Curated by Gabriel Wallace
Lion Images
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife