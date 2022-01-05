Go to Lara Baeriswyl's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published agoSONY, ILCE-7
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Schwarzsee, a popular ski location in Fribourg, Switzerland

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
swissmountains
fribourg
schnee
switzerland
Winter Images & Pictures
schwarzsee
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
abies
fir
peak
vegetation
Free images

Related collections

Journey
88 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
journey
road
outdoor
Spiritual
140 photos · Curated by Ben White
spiritual
People Images & Pictures
church
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking