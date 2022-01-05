Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lara Baeriswyl
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Schwarzsee, a popular ski location in Fribourg, Switzerland
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
swissmountains
fribourg
schnee
switzerland
Winter Images & Pictures
schwarzsee
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
abies
fir
peak
vegetation
Free images
Related collections
Above the Trees 🌲
75 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
above
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
Journey
88 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
journey
road
outdoor
Spiritual
140 photos
· Curated by Ben White
spiritual
People Images & Pictures
church