Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Severin Candrian
@feeypflanzen
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Flawil, Svizzera
Published on
March 23, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Man's hands holding an Alocasia cucullata in a white pot.
Related tags
flawil
svizzera
plant
feey
indoor plant
plants
flora
plantlover
houseplants
studio
thesill
bloomscape
patchplants
pflanze
potted plant
interior
HD Green Wallpapers
alocasia cucullata
alocasia
Leaf Backgrounds
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Houseplants
70 photos
· Curated by Kara King
houseplant
plant
Flower Images
House Plants
189 photos
· Curated by Phil Jones
house plant
plant
houseplant
Indoor Plants Store
89 photos
· Curated by Gabriela Castro
plant
houseplant
plantlover