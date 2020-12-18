Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anastasiia Garanina
@bw_nastasya
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Eigergletscher, Wengen, Switzerland
Published
on
December 18, 2020
Apple, iPhone 11 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Swiss
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
eigergletscher
wengen
switzerland
HD Blue Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
banister
handrail
Nature Images
outdoors
slope
railing
HD Water Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
transportation
Airplane Pictures & Images
vehicle
aircraft
HD Scenery Wallpapers
azure sky
Free stock photos
Related collections
black & white
185 photos · Curated by Anna
HD Black Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Unsplash Top 25: Most Viewed Photos of 2018 | Q1
22 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock
City Life
45 photos · Curated by Mike Tannenbaum
Life Images & Photos
HD City Wallpapers
building