Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anna Stampfli
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 13, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
beak
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
vulture
pheasant
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
pink
138 photos
· Curated by Anna
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Virtual Wave
27 photos
· Curated by Blythe Severson
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #50: Eric E. Anderson
9 photos
· Curated by Eric Anderson
collection
plant
Website Backgrounds