Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mariano Baraldi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Color Theory
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2020
Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
geranium
petal
Leaf Backgrounds
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
acanthaceae
Creative Commons images
Related collections
flowers
471 photos · Curated by Kaja Żabińska
Flower Images
plant
blossom
WIP - Artifice
788 photos · Curated by Flame Shukkonso
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Reds
16 photos · Curated by Plan Fantastic
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
plant