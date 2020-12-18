Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sincerely Media
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Elandsrivier, Uitenhage Farms, Port Elizabeth, South Africa
Published
on
December 18, 2020
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
elandsrivier
uitenhage farms
port elizabeth
south africa
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
fir
abies
yew
HD Grey Wallpapers
pottery
vase
jar
potted plant
spruce
Free stock photos
Related collections
What's Everyone Looking At?
46 photos · Curated by Ernio Hernandez
looking
People Images & Pictures
human
Wanderlust
201 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
wanderlust
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Minimal
782 photos · Curated by Mo Ljungberg
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers