Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tuyen Vo
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 7, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-E3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
vase
jar
pottery
potted plant
flower arrangement
blossom
Flower Images
flower bouquet
Tree Images & Pictures
ikebana
HD Art Wallpapers
ornament
planter
bonsai
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Editor's Choice: 2017 Photos of the Year
75 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Church Culture
500 photos
· Curated by Pro Church Media
church
hand
People Images & Pictures
Into the Woods
32 photos
· Curated by Alice Donovan Rouse
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers