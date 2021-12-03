Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kyle McLeod
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Joffre Lakes Trail, Mount Currie, BC, Canada
Published
on
December 3, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON Z 6_2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
bc
joffre lakes trail
mount currie
canada
joffre lake
joffre lakes provincial park
panorama
shallow depth of field
wilderness
outdoors
Nature Images
vegetation
plant
woodland
HD Forest Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
land
bush
grove
rock
Free pictures
Related collections
Minimal
590 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
minimal
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Shades of White
75 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD White Wallpapers
architecture
HQ Background Images
Health, fitness, wellness
74 photos
· Curated by Lucy Gao
Health Images
wellness
fitness