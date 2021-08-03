Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stanley Park - Vancouver, British Columbia
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
maple
maple leaf
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
found typography
121 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
typography
sign
word
Urban / Architecture
275 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
architecture
urban
building
Beautiful forests
34 photos
· Curated by Maria Victoria Portelles
HD Forest Wallpapers
outdoor
plant