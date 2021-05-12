Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Estefania Ventura
@iam_estefaniav
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
El Salvador
Published
on
May 13, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D40
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
el salvador
tejido
telar
telar de palanca
telares
hilos
trama
symbol
Arrow Images
Free images
Related collections
Foodish
237 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
foodish
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Fear
44 photos · Curated by Maia Bissette
fear
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
People
220 photos · Curated by Emanuel Musa
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
human